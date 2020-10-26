Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
0
10/26/2020 | 02:16am EDT
KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
First half net sales and operating profit increased 0.1% Y/Y to ¥751.8 billion, 12.0% Y/Y to ¥69.2 billion, respectively. Both net sales and operating profit increased Y/Y.
Q2 quarterly net sales increased 23.2% Q/Q to ¥414.9 billion, marking a record high. Operating profit increased 48.9% Q/Q to ¥41.4 billion due to contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program. Double-digit operating profit ratio (10%) recovered
Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts
EPS: ¥ 83.28 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Six months ended September 30,
Increase (Decrease) %
Three months ended September 30,
Increase (Decrease) %
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
751,794
751,277
0.1%
414,918
390,403
6.3%
Operating profit
69,180
61,787
12.0%
41,387
34,155
21.2%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
9.2 %
8.2 %
-
10.0%
8.7%
-
Profit before income taxes
66,005
63,330
4.2%
38,595
32,395
19.1%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
8.8%
8.4%
-
9.3%
8.3%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
48,783
27,227
79.2%
28,725
23,943
20.0%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
6.5 %
3.6 %
-
6.9%
6.1%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - basic
83.28
46.26
-
49.04
40.67
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at: https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.8% by automotive products; 36.4% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.