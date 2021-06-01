Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

06/01/2021 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYOTO, Japan, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 25, 2021, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From May 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 404,800
4. Total repurchase amount: 4,824,927,000 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 25, 2021:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares
(0.68% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 26, 2021 through January 25, 2022

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 26, 2021 through May 31, 2021, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 404,800
2. Total repurchase amount: 4,824,927,000 yen

Contact:
 Masahiro Nagayasu
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 ir@nidec.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aSABAF S P A  : Operazioni su azioni proprie maggio 2021
PU
02:33aULTIMOVACS  : Announces Publication in The Journal of Translational Medicine on Mechanistic Rationale of UV1 Cancer Vaccine Supporting Phase 2 Study Design in Malignant Mesothelioma
AQ
02:32aISAB RAMPS UP REMOTE INSTALLATION AND DIGITAL TRAINING WITH THIRD MAJOR PROJECT &NDASH; CLIENT : 'PreciseInhale will become central in our developments of formulations for inhalation'
PU
02:32aTAKASHIMAYA  : monthly store sales flash, May. 2021
PU
02:32aNET MARKETING  : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021
PU
02:32aCYBERDYNE  : 【News】Announcement on the expansion of Shareholder Benefit Program and establishment of Shareholder Reference Scheme
PU
02:32aUNICHARM  : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
02:32aMUGEN ESTATE  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2021
PU
02:32aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND  : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement
PU
02:32aNET MARKETING  : Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended March 31, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks hit month high, gold gains ahead of U.S. jobs data
2Top Glove's $1 billion Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending legal fight
4KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera - reports
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : to invest $199 million in British manufacturing facility