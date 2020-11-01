Nielsen to sell consumer goods data arm to Advent for $2.7 bln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc said on
Sunday it will sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7
billion to private equity firm Advent International, as the
market research firm narrows its focus to its media arm.
Advent will buy Nielsen's Global Connect unit in partnership
with James Peck, a former chief executive officer of credit
reporting company TransUnion, Nielsen said.
The sale of its Connect business, which provides research
data to consumer goods companies, will help the firm reduce its
debt load, it added.
In 2019, Nielsen had announced its intention to split into
two publicly traded companies, but with the Advent deal, that
plan has come to an end.
"The sale of this business to Advent will deliver
substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the
planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders,"
Nielsen Chief Executive Officer David Kenny said.
Nielsen is best known for its television ratings that are
used to determine advertising rates for TV commercials.
"The proceeds from the sale ... will provide greater
financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy and expand
our role in the global media marketplace," Kenny added.
Upon completion of the deal, Global Connect will become a
private company headquartered in Chicago and be renamed
NielsenIQ in early 2021.
David Rawlinson will remain its head through the closing of
the deal and is expected to be part of the leadership team
thereafter. However, Peck will be involved in the "day-to-day
strategic and operational activities" of the company upon
closing, Nielsen said.
The Connect business will also be granted a license to brand
its products and services with the "Nielsen" name and other
Nielsen trademarks for 20 years, it added.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC
acted as the financial advisers to Nielsen.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Steve Orlofsky)