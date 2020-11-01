Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nielsen to sell consumer goods data arm to Advent for $2.7 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:55pm EST

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc said on Sunday it will sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International, as the market research firm narrows its focus to its media arm.

Advent will buy Nielsen's Global Connect unit in partnership with James Peck, a former chief executive officer of credit reporting company TransUnion, Nielsen said.

The sale of its Connect business, which provides research data to consumer goods companies, will help the firm reduce its debt load, it added.

In 2019, Nielsen had announced its intention to split into two publicly traded companies, but with the Advent deal, that plan has come to an end.

"The sale of this business to Advent will deliver substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders," Nielsen Chief Executive Officer David Kenny said.

Nielsen is best known for its television ratings that are used to determine advertising rates for TV commercials.

"The proceeds from the sale ... will provide greater financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy and expand our role in the global media marketplace," Kenny added.

Upon completion of the deal, Global Connect will become a private company headquartered in Chicago and be renamed NielsenIQ in early 2021.

David Rawlinson will remain its head through the closing of the deal and is expected to be part of the leadership team thereafter. However, Peck will be involved in the "day-to-day strategic and operational activities" of the company upon closing, Nielsen said.

The Connect business will also be granted a license to brand its products and services with the "Nielsen" name and other Nielsen trademarks for 20 years, it added.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC acted as the financial advisers to Nielsen. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Steve Orlofsky)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC -2.53% 13.51 Delayed Quote.-33.45%
THE PECK COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -8.76% 6.56 Delayed Quote.164.52%
TRANSUNION 0.64% 79.66 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pGOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : KEYNOTE ADDRESS PRIME MINISTER, HON. TUILAEPA DR. SAILELE MALIELEGAOI, – OFFICIAL OPENING OF SAMOA COMMERCIAL BANK'S NEW BUILDING AND HEADQUARTERS AT TAUESE
PU
04:12pU.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling
RE
03:34pU.s. commerce department will "vigorously defend" executive order seeking to bar transactions with tiktok after nov. 12 - statement
RE
03:30pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Zeta
PU
03:15pANGLO AMERICAN : reinforces sustainability commitment and pathways to decarbonisation
PU
03:15pGLENCORE : UN World Cities Day 2020
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Election, the Fed and Employment
DJ
02:28pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:26pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:15pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : NPPC Petition Leads to U.S. Trade Sanctions Against Thailand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED CONTINENTAL : Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers ..
4In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who win..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group