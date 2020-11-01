Nielsen to sell retail arm to Advent in $2.7 bln deal

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc has agreed
to the sale of its Global Connect Unit, that provides research
data to consumer goods companies, to private equity firm Advent
International in a $2.7 billion deal.
Advent will buy Nielsen's Global Connect unit in partnership
with James Peck, the former chief executive officer of the
credit reporting company TransUnion, according to a
statement.
Nielsen, best known for its television ratings that are used
to determine advertising rates for TV commercials, said the sale
of its Connect business will help it focus on the media arm.
The sale will also help Nielsen reduce debt, it added.
Upon completion of the transaction, Nielsen Global Connect
will be a private company and headquartered in Chicago. David
Rawlinson will remain CEO of Nielsen Global Connect.
The market research firm added that the Global Connect unit
will be renamed NielsenIQ in early 2021 and that it will license
Nielsen's branding for 20 years.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
