Nigel Henry Joins Pembrook Capital Management As Analyst

08/04/2021 | 08:34am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembrook Capital Management LLC ("Pembrook"), one of the nation's leading bridge lenders for affordable rental housing, announced Nigel Henry has joined the firm as an Analyst. In his new role, Henry will be responsible for providing analytical support for Pembrook's Asset Management and Underwriting teams and will be based at the firm's New York City office.

Pembrook is an investment manager focused on providing loans and other financing for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of multifamily housing, and certain other commercial real estate properties.

Henry has solid experience in research and analytics and joins Pembrook after three years as a Financial Data Analyst with Parkchester Preservation Management in the Bronx. While at Parkchester Preservation Management, Henry managed capital projects and conducted asset management reviews on budget performance, vacancy projection, risk exposure, insurance liability and other market comparisons. Prior to that, he held a similar role with Tenant-U Services, LLC in Newark, Delaware.

"Nigel is a great addition to Pembrook, and we're excited to have him on board," adds Stuart Boesky, CEO of Pembrook. "As we continue to grow our national pipeline of lending transactions, his strong background of financial and analysis experience will support the work of our asset management and underwriting teams. Nigel bolsters an already strong roster of professionals at Pembrook, and we welcome him to our growing team."

Mr. Henry holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Delaware and interned with several recognized organizations including Cisco, the New York Stock Exchange and law firm Sclar Adler LLP.

Pembrook provides financing throughout the capital structure and has originated or participated in investments totaling over $1.5 billion since it began investing in 2007.

About Pembrook Capital Management, LLC
Founded in 2006 by Stuart J. Boesky, Pembrook Capital Management invests in a variety of commercial real estate with a core emphasis on impact investing and affordable housing across the country. This firm's strategy involves commercial real estate debt, including first mortgages, mezzanine, bridge loans, note financings, and preferred equity. Please visit http://www.pembrookgroup.com.

Media Contact
Great Ink Communications, (212) 741-2977
Tom Nolan (315899@email4pr.com)
Eric Waters (315899@email4pr.com)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nigel-henry-joins-pembrook-capital-management-as-analyst-301348277.html

SOURCE Pembrook


© PRNewswire 2021
