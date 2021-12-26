Niger Learning Improvement for Results in Education Project - P168779

The objective of the Learning Improvement for Results in Education Project for Niger is to improve the quality of teaching and learning conditions in select regions, and strengthen education planning and management. The Project has five components. 1. Improving Teaching Practices components has three subcomponents. Subcomponent 1.1 Strengthening Teacher Education Colleges will improve curriculum and training methods; improve governance through performance...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More