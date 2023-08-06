STORY: Niger's military takeover, the seventh in West and Central Africa in three years, has rocked the western Sahel region, one of the poorest in the world, which has strategic significance to global powers.

Defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have drawn up a plan for military action if the coup leaders do not reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, currently being held by the military at his residence in Niamey, by Sunday (August 6).

Still, as the deadline loomed, Bazoum's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou believed a last-minute intervention was possible, he said in an interview in Paris.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS' options, which range from a ground invasion to aiding a homegrown counter-coup, all risk stoking insecurity.

ECOWAS may face resistance.

Niger's neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, where military juntas have also seized power in recent years, said they would support Niger in the event of military intervention.