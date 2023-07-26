STORY: The streets of Niger's capital Niamey appeared calm on Wednesday (July 26) - despite concerns that West Africa's sixth coup since 2020 could be underway.

Security sources said President Mohamed Bazoum was being held inside his palace by his own guards.

Niger's presidency issued a statement saying Bazoum and his family were "well".

It added that the presidential guards had started an "anti-republican" movement "in vain" and that the national army was ready to attack them if they did not come to their senses.

However the statement was later deleted amid doubts about who was in control.

Soldiers had taken control of all roads leading to the national television station which was playing a children's French lesson on Wednesday afternoon.

Any potential military takeover could complicate a Western-backed fight against a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region.

Niger has been a pivotal ally for Western powers who have faced growing acrimony from new juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Coups in those two countries were partly spurred by frustrations over a lack of progress against militants.

Niger also saw an attempted coup in March 2021.

That was when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before Bazoum was due to be sworn in.

His election was Niger's first democratic transition of power in a country that has seen four military coups since independence from France in 1960.