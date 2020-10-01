Log in
Niger takes a big step forward towards implementation of an advance ruling system

10/01/2020 | 10:40am EDT

In the context of assistance provided to Niger to implement the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), a workshop aimed at building capacity in the areas of advance rulings and the Harmonized System was held in Niamey, Niger, from 31 August to 25 September 2020. The workshop was organized jointly by the WCO, in the framework of the EU-WCO Programme for the HS in Africa funded by the European Union, and the International Trade Center (ITC), as part of its project to support Niger in implementing the WTO-TFA which is funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

The workshop was organized following the adoption by the Directorate General of Customs of Niger of a regulation on the advance ruling system for tariff classification, with the support of the ITC. The new legal framework for advance rulings is based on the requirements of Article 3 of the Trade Facilitation Agreement, and takes into account other international standards and good practices in this area, in particular those of the WCO.

During the workshop the mechanism of the advance ruling system, which will soon be implemented in the country, was presented and explained to officials from the Niger Customs Administration. Workshop participants successfully completed a tailor-made HS course using WCO e-learning modules through the CLiCK! learning portal. In addition to the online training segment, several virtual sessions led by WCO and ITC experts were held, devoted in particular to the structure of the HS, the General Interpretative Rules, and the examination of tariff classification cases concerning certain goods.

In addition, on 18 September 2020 an awareness-raising session on the advance ruling system was organized by the WCO for the benefit of the National Trade Facilitation Committee and other stakeholders. The purpose of the session was to inform members of the National Trade Facilitation Committee and other stakeholders in Niger about the benefits offered by the advance ruling system, as well as the related procedural requirements.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.

Disclaimer

WCO - World Customs Organization published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 14:39:02 UTC
