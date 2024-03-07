The incident occurred at about 1335 GMT near a military airfield in the northern city of Kaduna as the plane was returning from a routine training flight, Air Force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.
Nigeria Air Force authorities have ordered a preliminary investigation to determine the immediate cause of the crash, the statement said. No further details were provided.
The crash follows a Nigerian Air Force MI-35P helicopter that went down in December and is the third such incident since July.
While Africa's largest economy has had a poor air safety record in the past, it has improved in recent years.
By Garba Muhammad