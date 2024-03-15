By Obafemi Oredein

IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's annual inflation rate rose to 31.7% in February from 29.9% a month earlier, its National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The increase marks the 14th consecutive month of rising inflation in the West African country, and was driven largely by rising energy prices and the depreciation of the country's naira currency.

Food inflation, which accounts for agricultural products, rose to 37.92% in February from 35.41% in the previous month.

The Nigeria Labor Congress and other trade unions said the economic situation in Nigeria has worsened due to the shortage of U.S dollars to import raw materials, medicines and spare parts by the manufacturing sector, high unemployment and heavy borrowing by the federal government to run its budget.

