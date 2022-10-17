Advanced search
Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as flooding disrupts supply

10/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
LAGOS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG has declared force majeure because of widespread flooding that has disrupted supply, a spokesman said on Monday.

The company said all of its upstream gas suppliers had declared force majeure, forcing it to make the declaration as well.

"The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high flood water levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG," spokesperson Andy Odeh said.

Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, displaced 1.4 million and destroyed roads and farmland.

NLNG supply had already been limited due to prolific oil theft that has slashed output from what is typically Africa's largest exporter. The latest squeeze is yet another knock to global gas supply issues since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

NLNG had exported roughly 18 cargoes in September, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
