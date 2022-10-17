Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as flooding disrupts supply

LAGOS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG has declared force
majeure because of widespread flooding that has disrupted
supply, a spokesman said on Monday.
The company said all of its upstream gas suppliers had
declared force majeure, forcing it to make the declaration as
well.
"The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high flood
water levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of
gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas
supply to NLNG," spokesperson Andy Odeh said.
Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people,
displaced 1.4 million and destroyed roads and farmland.
NLNG supply had already been limited due to prolific oil
theft that has slashed output from what is typically Africa's
largest exporter. The latest squeeze is yet another knock to
global gas supply issues since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in
February.
NLNG had exported roughly 18 cargoes in September,
according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant
McCool)