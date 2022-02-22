Nigeria aims to increase oil production by year end -petroleum minister

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria is working hard to bring
oil production levels higher by the end of 2022, the petroleum
minister, Timipre Sylva, said on the sidelines of a gas
exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha.
"We are working hard and we're expecting that by the end of
this year we'll be able to bring back our production," Sylva
said.
"We are not happy at all because we are the losers. I mean
prices are strong and that we're not able to take advantage of
these prices," he added.
Nigeria has been struggling to meet its production quota
under an OPEC+ supply deal as it faces maintenance issues and an
exodus of international oil companies which has crimped
investments in its oil sector.
"We have some issues with investment and can't bring [oil
production] back to where it was before," Sylva said.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Doha, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar
in London, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)