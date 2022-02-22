Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria aims to increase oil production by year end -petroleum minister

02/22/2022 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria is working hard to bring oil production levels higher by the end of 2022, the petroleum minister, Timipre Sylva, said on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha.

"We are working hard and we're expecting that by the end of this year we'll be able to bring back our production," Sylva said.

"We are not happy at all because we are the losers. I mean prices are strong and that we're not able to take advantage of these prices," he added.

Nigeria has been struggling to meet its production quota under an OPEC+ supply deal as it faces maintenance issues and an exodus of international oil companies which has crimped investments in its oil sector.

"We have some issues with investment and can't bring [oil production] back to where it was before," Sylva said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Doha, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 97.67 Delayed Quote.21.59%
WTI 0.82% 93.399 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aEurodollar futures market betting hawkish Fed could ease rates, slightly, in 2024
RE
07:00aFUNDS WIN AGAIN WITH U.S. CURVE FLATTENERS : McGeever
RE
06:59aFUNDS WIN AGAIN WITH U.S. CURVE FLATTENERS : McGeever
RE
06:58aNigeria aims to increase oil production by year end -petroleum minister
RE
06:58aTSX futures down as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
06:58aMedtronic quarterly profit jumps 16.5% on strong demand for heart devices
RE
06:57aMacy's holiday-quarter sales beat expectations
RE
06:51aFTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Could Rise Vs Euro on Ukraine Fears
DJ
06:50aEU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
RE
06:50aSri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Ukraine war fears pummel stocks, lift oil to 7-year high
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS