A number of foreign airlines that sold tickets in the local naira currency in Nigeria have been having trouble getting their funds out of the country due to dollar shortages.
A spokesperson for the global airlines industry association IATA said last week that Nigeria was withholding $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country, the highest amount owed by any nation.
Sirika did not provide a timeline for releasing the trapped funds. He said Qatar Airlines had $201 million blocked while another $216 million was owed to IATA airlines, the minister told reporters in Abuja.
