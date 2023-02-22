Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigeria economic growth slows as industry and oil sectors shrink

02/22/2023 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers remove newly moulded rubber mat manufactured from recycled car tyres in Ibadan

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's economic growth slowed to 3.52% in the fourth quarter from 3.98% a year earlier, as widespread flooding destroyed farms, oil production declined and industry was squeezed by rising costs, the statistics office said.

Double-digit inflation and a weaker naira currency have held back Africa's biggest economy as it has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria holds elections on Saturday, which President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutionally-barred from contesting, at which tepid growth is expected to be a key factor.

It has now registered growth for nine consecutive quarters, after exiting a recession in 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said full-year growth stood at 3.1% in 2022, in line with the World Bank's projection.

"Although the agriculture sector grew ... its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country," the NBS said.

"The Industry sector was ... challenged recording -0.94% growth and contributing less to the aggregate GDP relative to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021."

The price of diesel, which many businesses rely on to generate electricity, has soared in Nigeria due to high global oil prices, leading to increased costs of production, while a weaker currency has made imports more expensive.

Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, recorded an average daily oil output of 1.34 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the fourth quarter, lower than the daily average of 1.50 mbpd registered in the same quarter of 2021, the NBS said.

Oil production, which accounts for around two-thirds of government revenue and 90% of its foreign exchange reserves, contracted 13.38% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the NBS said.

Nigeria's central bank launched a monetary policy tightening cycle last May to counter inflation that hit its highest since 2005. The bank has so far hiked rates by 600 basis points.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha;Editing by Alexander Winning and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Chijioke Ohuocha


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.10% 82.37 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.41% 455.95 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.19% 150.04 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
WTI -0.37% 75.956 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
Latest news "Economy"
09:20aBelgium Business Confidence Improved in February
DJ
09:19aTanker detained by Spain did not cause pollution, manager says
RE
09:19aAmazon completes One Medical takeover after FTC nod, discounts membership
RE
09:19aFoxconn chairman meets senior officials in China's Henan - provincial govt
RE
09:18aPutin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow
RE
09:18aSwiss prepare new 140 million franc aid package for Ukraine and Moldova
RE
09:15aSome UK ambulance, health workers to strike on March 8
RE
09:14aNigeria economic growth slows as industry and oil sectors shrink
RE
09:14aNigeria economic growth slows as industry and oil sectors shrink
RE
09:12aUkraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, aims to boost exports - deputy minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
2Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4Fresenius and FMC shares go their separate ways
5Stellantis grows and raises dividend and employee bonus

HOT NEWS