Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria expect $500 million from marginal oilfields, with awards by end-March -DPR

02/07/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria aims to award marginal oilfield licenses by the end of March and will allow companies to pay signature bonuses in naira, the director of the petroleum regulator said on Saturday.

Sarki Auwalu, head of the Department of Petroleum Resources, told Arise News that he expected Nigeria to net $500 million from the signature bonuses on the fields.

Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks that are typically developed by indigenous companies. The new licensing round, launched in June, is the first marginal field round since 2002.

Of the 24 fields awarded then, only 13 are producing, invoking criticism that some companies that won were not equipped to develop them. The government revoked the 11 non-producing licenses, though there are ongoing legal challenges.

Auwalu said DPR had narrowed the list of bidders to 161 and aimed to conclude the process by the end of the first quarter. Once signature bonuses are paid, he said DPR would "bring the companies together" and enable them to enter the fields.

He also said this marks the first time Nigeria will allow companies to pay oilfield acquisition costs in naira. The oil price crash of the past year has squeezed the availability of U.S. dollars, making it difficult for companies to procure them.

"A lot of companies now are happier, he said.

A total of 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore waters are included in the bid round.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Libby George


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 59.56 Delayed Quote.14.24%
WTI 0.77% 56.949 Delayed Quote.17.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/06Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
RE
02/06Nigeria expect $500 million from marginal oilfields, with awards by end-March -DPR
RE
02/06South Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts
RE
02/06China Dec FX reserves fall slightly to $3.211 trln
RE
02/06Philippines plans $23.7 bln fund-raising for budget, infrastructure projects
RE
02/06China fx reserves $3.210 trln at end-jan vs $3.217 trln at end-dec (reuters poll $3.200 trln) -central bank
RE
02/06Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
RE
02/06CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains
PU
02/06PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2021/02/07Premier answers concerns of European entrepreneurs
PU
02/06MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Champion Bear Provides an Update on the Parkin Property..
3GAZPROM : Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
4HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times
5KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Supports “Be Aware'' Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ