Nigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable

12/01/2022 | 09:37am EST
Nigeria's Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed speaks during a panel discussion at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund during the Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's finance minister Zainab Ahmed said on Thursday the country's borrowing was still practical and sustainable and authorities were comfortable meeting debt obligations.

The Debt Management Office put Nigeria's total local and foreign debt at $103 billion at the end of June, but the figure excludes 20 trillion naira ($49.6 billion) in central bank advances to the government.

Nigeria's revenue to GDP ratio, at 7%, is one of the world's lowest, according to the World Bank, and the country is spending a large part of the money on debt repayments, raising concern about the possibility of a default.

Ahmed, however, said national debt was 33% of GDP, the lowest on the African continent and there was no need for debt restructuring.

"We have a projection of meeting our debt through short and medium term strategies. We are comfortable in our ability to meet our debt," Zainab told reporters in the capital Abuja.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
