Nigeria has suspended removal of costly fuel subsidy, finance minister says
01/24/2022 | 12:33pm EST
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's government has decided to suspend plans to remove subsidy on petroleum products this July, the country's finance minister said on Monday, saying the timing is "problematic"
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50p
U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth
RE
12:44p
Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
RE
12:40p
UAE blocks missiles as Yemen's Houthis attack region's business hub
RE
12:36p
No decision yet on direct talks with U.S. -Iran foreign minister
RE
12:33p
Nigeria has suspended removal of costly fuel subsidy, finance minister says
RE
12:32p
Gold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves
RE
12:31p
Italian leaders meet to try to resolve impasse over president
RE
12:30p
Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources
RE
12:30p
Three Minneapolis ex-police officers were indifferent to George Floyd's pleas, jury hears
RE
12:29p
U.S. SEC Chair Gensler maps out potential overhaul to agency's cyber rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2
Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
3
Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4
JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5
Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
More news
HOT NEWS
OPKO HEALTH, INC.
-24.29%
OPKO Health Shares Drop 20% After Complete Response Letter for Somatrogon
AIRBNB, INC.
-13.29%
Airbnb Down Over 11%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
MERCK & CO., INC.
-3.51%
Merck : FDA Rejects Gefapixant Application, Requests More Data
ENERFLEX LTD.
-17.72%
Toronto Stocks Continue Decline; Enerflex Falls on $1.5 Billion Merger with Exterran
MANULIFE FINANCIAL C.
-3.32%
Manulife Financial Corporation(TSX:MFC.PRL) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
-3.02%
Endeavour Mining plc Provides Production Guidance for 2022
More news
