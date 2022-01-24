Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria has suspended removal of costly fuel subsidy, finance minister says

01/24/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed attends the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's government has decided to suspend plans to remove subsidy on petroleum products this July, the country's finance minister said on Monday, saying the timing is "problematic"

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pU.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth
RE
12:44pNasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
RE
12:40pUAE blocks missiles as Yemen's Houthis attack region's business hub
RE
12:36pNo decision yet on direct talks with U.S. -Iran foreign minister
RE
12:33pNigeria has suspended removal of costly fuel subsidy, finance minister says
RE
12:32pGold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves
RE
12:31pItalian leaders meet to try to resolve impasse over president
RE
12:30pBurkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources
RE
12:30pThree Minneapolis ex-police officers were indifferent to George Floyd's pleas, jury hears
RE
12:29pU.S. SEC Chair Gensler maps out potential overhaul to agency's cyber rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

HOT NEWS