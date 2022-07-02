Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue to crude oil theft

07/02/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker pours crude oil into a locally made burner using a funnel at an illegal oil refinery site

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude oil theft, the petroleum regulator said on Friday, warning the practise was a threat to the economy of Africa's top producer.

Nigeria loses millions of barrels of crude oil a year because of theft and vandalism including tapping of crude from a maze of pipelines owned by oil majors, underscoring how poor security causes vast financial losses for the country.

Gbenga Komolafe, the head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said of the 141 million barrels of oil produced in the first quarter of 2022, only about 132 million barrels of oil were received at export terminals.

"This indicates that over nine million barrels of oil was lost to crude oil theft ... this amounts to a loss in government revenue of about $1 billion ... in just one quarter," Komolafe said in a statement.

"This trend poses an existential threat to the oil and gas sector and by extension, the Nigerian economy if not curbed."

Crude oil theft has increased to a daily average of 108,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2022 from 103,000 barrels in 2021, Komolafe said.

The theft has resulted in the declaration of force majeure at Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal, a pipeline transporting crude from the oil-rich Niger Delta to export vessels, among others, creating a hostile environment and disincentive to investors.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure that oil theft is stopped and has set up dedicated courts to combat the problem, but it still persists.

Nigeria's oil minister Timipre Sylva said last week he expected to see some improvement in security in the sector, enabling Nigeria to meet its OPEC production quota by the end of August.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Mark Potter)

By CAMILLUS EBOH


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aStriking Paris airport workers call new walkout on July 8-10
RE
06:45aIndia's monsoon rains cover entire country but still down on average
RE
06:29aChina lashed by year's first typhoon, record rains forecast
RE
06:11aAstronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
RE
06:04aAstronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
RE
05:56aIranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port
RE
05:25aSas and pilot labour union extend deadline for wage talks until…
RE
05:20aSWEDEN'S EXPRESSEN DAILY : Sas reaches wage deal with labour unio…
RE
04:54aNew York okays concealed gun ban for Times Square
RE
04:49aNigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue to crude oil theft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port
2Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.15 mcm
3Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
4Nigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue to crude oil theft
5Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant

HOT NEWS