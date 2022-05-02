Nigeria oil minister says Russia interested in gas pipeline to Morocco

ABUJA, May 2 (Reuters) - Russia has expressed interest in
investing in the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project that has
been on the cards since 2016, Nigeria's minister of state for
petroleum resources said on Monday.
Nigeria and Morocco first signed the agreement on the
project in December 2016. Besides linking the two countries, the
5,660 km (3,517 miles) pipeline is also expected to connect some
other African countries to Europe.
"The Russians were with me in the office last week. They are
very desirous to invest in this project and there are lots of
other people who are also desirous to invest in the project,"
Timipre Sylva told reporters in Abuja.
"This is a pipeline that is going to take our gas all
through a lot of countries in Africa and also, all the way to
the edge of the African continent where we can have access to
the European market as well."
Sylva said President Muhammadu Buhari's government hoped to
at least kickstart the project before leaving office in May
2023. He did not say how much it will cost.
Nigeria is rich in hydrocarbons but produces little
electricity, making its industries uncompetitive.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and
Richard Chang)