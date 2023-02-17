Advanced search
Nigeria oil output rises to 1.6 million barrels a day: NNPC's Kyari

02/17/2023 | 05:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The head of NNPC, Mele Kyari, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's oil output is increasing and as of Thursday stood at 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from less than 1 million bpd in July last year, the group chief executive of Nigerian oil company NNPC said on Friday.

"We are growing production. In July 2022 we were at less than 1 million barrels per day. As at yesterday, we were at 1.6 million barrels and hopefully we will meet the OPEC quota of 1.8 million," Mele Kyari told reporters at NNPC's offices.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.55% 83.38 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
WTI -1.26% 77.035 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
