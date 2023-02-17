Nigeria oil output rises to 1.6 million barrels a day: NNPC's Kyari
02/17/2023 | 05:17am EST
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's oil output is increasing and as of Thursday stood at 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from less than 1 million bpd in July last year, the group chief executive of Nigerian oil company NNPC said on Friday.
"We are growing production. In July 2022 we were at less than 1 million barrels per day. As at yesterday, we were at 1.6 million barrels and hopefully we will meet the OPEC quota of 1.8 million," Mele Kyari told reporters at NNPC's offices.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Alexander Winning)