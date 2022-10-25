Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigeria orders final seizure of houses, cars of former oil minister

10/25/2022 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison-Madueke addresses delegates at the opening of the Nigeira Oil & Gas 2014 conference in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has ordered a final seizure of two properties and cars owned by former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, the country's economic crimes commission said on Monday, in the latest ruling related to graft allegations against her.

Alison-Madueke was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan who served as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015. She has been dogged by corruption allegations since she left office but denies the charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement that High Court Judge Mobolaji Olajuwon issued the final forfeiture of the former minister's $3 million homes and cars in Abuja.

Alison-Madueke's whereabouts are unclear, but she was last known to be in Britain.

A court has previously ordered the seizure of her upmarket property in the commercial capital Lagos and frozen funds that were said to be part of the rent collected from the property.

In 2017, the U.S. Justice Department filed a civil complaint aimed at recovering about $144 million in assets allegedly obtained through bribes to the former minister.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.67% 90.8 Delayed Quote.19.99%
WTI -0.81% 84.142 Delayed Quote.13.27%
Latest news "Economy"
03:53aRouble edges lower as end of tax payments period approaches
RE
03:52aZelenskiy tells ukraine reconstruction conference kyiv has not r…
RE
03:48aIndonesia expects new gas supply contract with Singapore next week -minister
RE
03:48aZelenskiy tells ukraine reconstruction conference in berlin more…
RE
03:47aWhatsApp outages reported across India
RE
03:45aChina's Shanghai extends free COVID testing services to Nov 30
RE
03:45aGuinea's ex-ruler was responsible for stadium massacre -former aide
RE
03:45aIndia's govt, corporate bond yield spread to widen on rising supply -analysts
RE
03:43aJpmorgan ceo dimon: i would worry more about geopolitics of the…
RE
03:41aChina to impose consumption tax on e-cigarettes from November
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Software maker SAP's Q3 results fall short of expectations
4Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying
5Novartis earnings slip 4% on strong dollar, Gilenya competition

HOT NEWS