Nigeria planning auction for seven deep offshore oil blocks-regulator

ABUJA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria is planning to auction
seven deep offshore oil blocks, 15 years since the last ones
were auctioned, the upstream regulator said on Saturday.
Apart from marginal fields, Nigeria last conducted bidding
for 45 oil blocks in 2007 even when the court had stopped the
sale of two that were under litigation between Shell and the
Nigerian government.
"We will announce by next month the intention to conduct a
transparent bidding rounds for seven oil blocks", Gbenga
Komolafe, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream
Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Reuters.
"All the blocks are in the Lagos waters, not in the Niger
Delta with the added advantage of its proximity to the export
free zone in Lagos," he said.
In 2005, then President Olusegun Obasanjo launched an open
auction process and said Nigeria would no longer award lucrative
drilling licences on a discretionary basis.
However, the auctions drew criticism that they were neither
as transparent as they should be nor as successful in terms of
securing investment Nigeria.
