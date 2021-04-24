Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator

04/24/2021 | 06:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the headquarters of Addax Petroleum in Geneva

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's president restored four oilfield licences to Addax, a company controlled by China's Sinopec, his office said in a statement, overruling a previous revocation from the country's petroleum regulator.

The restoration of the fields roughly three weeks after the Department of Petroleum Resources rescinded them was aimed to ensure "commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment," President Muhammadu Buhari's office said in a statement.

"This development reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts," the statement said. The statement also said it would boost Nigeria's long-term oil production.

It said the fields would return to the original production sharing contracts between state oil company NNPC and Addax.

Revoking licences for producing fields is an unusual move, made more so by the fact that DPR re-awarded the fields almost immediately to other companies, Kaztec Engineering Limited and Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited.

Of the assets in question, OML 123, OML 124, OML 126 and OML 137, three have producing fields, according to Addax's website.

DPR director Sarki Auwalu said at the time that Addax was not developing the assets sufficiently. Buhari directed NNPC to resolve any of remaining issues with Addax using exisiting production sharing contracts.

(writing by Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Felix Onuah


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN  : The International university of tourism “Silk Road” has started cooperation with the Balkan countries
PU
08:11aSouth African public sector union prepares for strike as wage talks hit deadlock
RE
07:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Commission's Women, Peace and Security Guidelines Unveiled for Continuous Gender Mainstreaming of Peace and Security Operations
PU
06:59aNigeria returns Addax's revoked oilfields, overriding regulator
RE
06:21aBotswana's Debswana expects new strategy to create at least $900 million in extra revenue
RE
06:11aSouth Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
06:00aMalaysia pm says hopes myanmar will consider proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally
RE
05:59aMalaysia pm says deplorable situation in myanmar must stop immediately, killings and violence must end
RE
05:57aMalaysia prime minister says hopes myanmar will accept malaysia proposal to allow the asean chair and asean secretary general to have access into myanmar
RE
05:56aMalaysia says it is extremely concerned about situation unfolding in myanmar in recent months, at asean leaders summit in jakarta discussing myanmar crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2APPLE INC. : Fortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Ahead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO br..
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : In praise of Trans-Atlantic tech cooperation
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ