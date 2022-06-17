Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's Abubakar picks southern governor as 2023 election running mate

06/17/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar adresses the People's Democratic Party delegates during the Special convention in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Thursday picked a governor from the oil producing Delta state as running mate for next year's presidential election.

The choice points to a strategy by Abubakar, a northern Muslim, to generate support in the largely Christian south.

In Nigeria, with a population of 200 million and some 250 ethnic groups, geographical affiliations are crucial in calculations for political and electoral supremacy.

Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, 62, has been governor of Delta since 2015 and is a veteran of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) party.

"I know that he will not only add excitement to our already energised campaign, but will also help bring focus, discipline and stability to our government come 2023," Abubakar said while presenting Okowa at the PDP offices in the capital Abuja.

Abubakar, a former vice president between 1999-2007 and former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu, the ruling party candidate, are the leading contenders for the election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down next year.

Abubakar said Okowa, a former senator, came with executive and legislative experience.

Okowa served in various posts in the Delta State government under former governor James Ibori, who was in office from 1999 to 2007.

Ibori was later extradited to Britain, where he pleaded guilty in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering in relation to corruption during his years as governor and received a 13-year jail sentence.

Okowa has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Nigeria's next president will face several security issues, including an Islamist insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, long-running unrest in the Niger Delta, herder-farmer confrontations and separatist agitation in the southeast.

(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alison Williams)

By MacDonald Dzirutwe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aCentene raises profit forecast betting on higher Medicaid premiums
RE
07:06aWorld wrestling entertainment says stephanie mcmahon named inter…
RE
07:02aNigeria's Abubakar picks southern governor as 2023 election running mate
RE
07:01aU.S. banking stress indicator could worsen after Fed hike
RE
07:00aStocks eye steepest slide since 2020 as central bankers roil markets
RE
06:58aEU candidate status will help Ukraine defeat Russia - Zelenskiy
RE
06:57aYen tanks after BOJ sticks to stimulus, caps volatile week for FX
RE
06:55aThailand rushes to rein in cannabis use a week after decriminalisation
RE
06:54aECB's Knot says several 50 bps rate hikes possible if inflation worsens
RE
06:50aSpacex fired at least five employees for open letter criticizing…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
2Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimina..
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4PJSC Tatneft : TATNEFT and KazMunayGas Continue Joint Projects Implemen..
5Factbox: Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS