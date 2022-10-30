Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigeria's Buhari backs central bank on new banknotes

10/30/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian naira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said he backed the central bank's decision to try to mop up excess liquidity by recalling high-value bank notes and replacing them with newly-designed ones from mid-December.

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said last week that of 3.3 trillion naira ($7.54 billion) cash in circulation, 2.7 trillion was held outside the banking sector, which undermined the bank's monetary policy.

The most frequently-used notes are 200, 500 and 1,000 naira, which are to be replaced by Jan. 31, though officials have not made clear exactly how the plan will work.

"People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this, but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all," Buhari told an interview with a local TV channel.

Some economic analysts say the transition period to the new notes is too short and could increase demand for dollars as a safer currency, which would put more pressure on the exchange rate.

The finance minister was quoted by local media as saying she had not been consulted and feared there could be "serious consequences" for the naira.

Inflation in Nigeria rose for the eighth straight month to 20.77% in September from 20.52% in August despite the central bank's sharp rate hikes to try to tame price increases.

Analysts say inflation is driven by excess liquidity, dollar scarcity and the high cost of diesel.

($1 = 437.50)

(Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:10pRbnz - this year’s stress testing programme included liquidity s…
RE
04:10pGhana president akufo-addo says imf talks are at advanced stage…
RE
04:09pRbnz - although banks’ capital buffers would be reduced in stagf…
RE
04:08pReserve bank of new zealand - bank solvency stress test shows re…
RE
03:59pFactbox-India's deadliest accidents in the last decade
RE
03:16pNigeria's Buhari backs central bank on new banknotes
RE
03:08pRoyal Mail workers' union withdraws November strike plan in UK
RE
03:08pFed up? Stocks up!
RE
03:04p'Complex threat environment' ahead of midterm elections, top cybersecurity official says
RE
03:01pBoC's Macklem: No threat to independence of Canada's central bank - report
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
2ACWA Power : inks sustainable infrastructure financing MOU with Europea..
3Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
4Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal R..
5Fresenius Medical cuts outlook on slower recovery, rising costs

HOT NEWS