Nigeria's Buhari tells cabinet ministers planning election runs to resign

05/11/2022 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union - African Union summit in Brussels

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the minister of information said on Wednesday.

Nigerians will vote early next year for a new president, state governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.

"Mr President has directed all members of the federal executive council who are contesting elective offices must resign on or before May 16. Subsequently, it may affect other government appointees in due course," Lai Muhammad told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress party will hold primary elections to select candidates, include that for president, later this month.

Under the electoral law that was amended in February, no political appointees are allowed to contest party primaries or vote during such primaries.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Catherine Evans and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
