Nigeria's Flour Mills wins approval for Honeywell acquisition

Flour Mills of Nigeria said in November it would acquire a 77% stake in rival Honeywell Flour Mills with its own cash and some debt as it eyes opportunities in West African countries.

The food company said sales, which crossed the 1 trillion naira ($2.41 billion) mark for the first time in the 12 months to March 2022, said it completed the acquisition this month following receipt of regulatory approvals.

It said the Russia and Ukraine war continue to drive up production costs as commodity prices and input costs rise.

"We are aware that there are headwinds with what we are seeing in Russia and Ukraine, but we are confident that we would continue to manage efficiently," CEO Boye Olusanya told an analyst call.

Honeywell Flour shares fell 2.44% to 3.20 naira each by 1351 GMT while Flour Mills fell 0.98% to 35.35 naira.

($1 = 414.7000 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)