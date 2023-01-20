Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigeria's NNPC spent $10 billion on fuel subsidy in 2022

01/20/2023 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's NNPC spent 4.39 trillion naira ($9.7 billion) on a petrol subsidy last year, latest data from the state-owned firm showed on Friday, a cost the government has blamed for dwindling public finances.

NNPC did not remit funds to federal accounts last year, its data showed, leaving a hole in public finances at a time when the government has been warning that low revenues and large deficits left it unable to stimulate the economy.

Successive governments in Nigeria have tried and failed to remove or cut the subsidy, a politically sensitive issue in the country of 200 million people.

Nigeria imports nearly all its refined fuels because local refineries were shut due to years of neglect.

Oil production, which has started to recover, has been throttled by crude theft and pipeline vandalism, which means Nigeria is spending more on fuel imports than it is getting from crude oil production.

Finance minister Zainab Ahmed has said the country will keep its costly but popular petrol subsidy until mid-2023 and set aside 3.36 trillion naira ($7.5 bln) to spend on it.

($1 = 453.09 naira)

(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Tomasz Janowski)

By Camillus Eboh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.26% 87.38 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.83% 447.8789 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
WTI 0.68% 81.515 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
Latest news "Economy"
01:33pU.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
01:28pU.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says
RE
01:27pUk pm sunak has been issued with a conditional offer of fixed p…
RE
01:26pNigeria's NNPC spent $10 billion on fuel subsidy in 2022
RE
01:22pYellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis - CNN
RE
01:21pHundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
RE
01:20pAmazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
RE
01:18pAngola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%
RE
01:18pUAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
RE
01:08pDutch defence ministry advised against ASML exports to China in 2020 -FD
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
5Gamesa again spoils Siemens Energy's outlook for the year

HOT NEWS