Nigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests

05/14/2022 | 03:11pm BST
KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's Sokoto state has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of Deborah Samuel last week, a statement from the governor's office said.

Samuel was beaten and burned by fellow students for alleged blasphemous statements about the Prophet Mohammad in a Whatsapp group.

(Reporting by Hamza Ibrahim, Writing by Julia Payne)


