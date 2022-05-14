Nigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests
05/14/2022 | 03:11pm BST
KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's Sokoto state has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of Deborah Samuel last week, a statement from the governor's office said.
Samuel was beaten and burned by fellow students for alleged blasphemous statements about the Prophet Mohammad in a Whatsapp group.
(Reporting by Hamza Ibrahim, Writing by Julia Payne)