Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll

03/01/2023 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nigerian soldiers deployed to prevent violence on Lagos Island

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's new president-elect Bola Tinubu on Wednesday defended the integrity of the national election that he won, and called on citizens to unite around him after a bitter dispute over results opposition parties have said are flawed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Tinubu garnered 8.79 million votes in the weekend election, ahead of main opposition challenger Atiku Abubakar's 6.98 million votes. Peter Obi, an outsider popular with younger and more educated urban voters, garnered 6.1 million votes.

A candidate can win a Nigerian election by getting more votes than their rivals, provided they get 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the 36 states and the federal capital Abuja, which Tinubu did.

"I am very happy I have been elected the president of the federal republic of Nigeria," Tinubu said to cheers in Abuja. "This is a serious mandate. I hereby accept it."

Nigeria's election was meant to be its fairest and most open contest to date. But the electoral process encountered problems, owing to new technology that did not function well and seemed to overwhelm Nigeria's notoriously inadequate communications network.

INEC had promised to upload results from each polling unit to its website in real time but most units were unable to do so immediately, undermining trust in the process. Thousands of results have still to be uploaded.

Because of these failings, the main opposition parties of Atiku and Obi have rejected the results as fraudulent.

"I comment INEC for running a credible election no matter what anybody says," Tinubu said. "The lapses that were reported, they were relatively few in number and were immaterial to affect the final outcome of the election."

Tinubu now faces a long list of national problems including Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, armed attacks, killings and kidnappings, conflict between livestock herders and farmers, cash, fuel and power shortages, and deeply entrenched corruption.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.32% 189.775 End-of-day quote.2.98%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:47aIndonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau
RE
12:33aMarketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
RE
12:31aS.Africa's Harmony Gold half-year profit up 18%
RE
12:27aFactbox-Final results of Nigeria's presidential election
RE
12:26aDozens killed after two trains collide in Greece
RE
12:25aChina-flagged cargo ship sinks off Russia's Sakhalin island - TASS
RE
12:24aNigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll
RE
12:22aUK shop price inflation speeds up to record 8.4% in February
AN
12:20aEarthquake death toll in Turkey rises above 45,000 - AFAD
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Open Seen on Stubborn Inflation Worries
3Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years
4Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Open Seen on -2-

HOT NEWS