ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu swore in ministers to his cabinet on Monday, nearly three months after his inauguration.

Tinubu appointed former investment banker Olawale Edun as finance minister and coordinating minister for the economy.

He named Heineken Lokpobiri as junior minister of petroleum and Ekperipe Ekpo as junior minister of gas resources. A main petroleum minister has yet to be appointed.

