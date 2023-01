Longer-dated maturities were down the most, with the 2051 Eurobond falling more than 2.5 cents in the dollar to 69.08 cents according to Tradeweb data.

"The review for downgrade focused on Nigeria's fiscal and external position and the capacity of the government to address the ongoing deterioration - other than by alleviating the burden of its debt through any form of default, including debt exchanges or buy-backs," Moody's said.

