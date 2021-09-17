Nigeria's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 11.5%

Governor Godwin Emefiele said the decision to keep rates steady for a sixth straight time was supported by all members of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Nigeria's annual inflation eased in August for a fifth straight month to 17.01% after the pace of food price growth slowed.

"MPC expressed delight at the robust recovery of output growth during the second quarter and continued decline in inflation in August 2021," Emefiele said when announcing the bank's decision.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)