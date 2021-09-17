Log in
Nigeria's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 11.5%

09/17/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.5% on Friday citing decelerating inflation and the continued recovery of the economy.

Governor Godwin Emefiele said the decision to keep rates steady for a sixth straight time was supported by all members of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Nigeria's annual inflation eased in August for a fifth straight month to 17.01% after the pace of food price growth slowed.

"MPC expressed delight at the robust recovery of output growth during the second quarter and continued decline in inflation in August 2021," Emefiele said when announcing the bank's decision.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS