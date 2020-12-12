Log in
Nigeria's economy to contract 3.25% in 2020 due to COVID-19 -IMF

12/12/2020 | 03:09am EST
Employees work at an assembly line at a Bata shoe factory in Abuja

WASHINGTON/ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy is likely to contract by 3.25% this year before rebounding to growth of 1.5% in 2021, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Africa's largest economy entered its second recession in four years in the third quarter. The IMF projected a recovery to start next year with subdued growth, and output recovering to its pre-pandemic level in 2022.

The IMF said Nigeria needed broad market and exchange rate reforms to fix its balance of payment pressures and steepen the medium-term growth path.

"Under current policies, the outlook is challenging," the IMF said.

The central bank expects growth of roughly 2% in 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic and an oil price crash have hammered an economy that relies on crude sales for government revenues, triggering a historic decline in growth and large financing needs as well as weakening the naira.

The IMF comments come a day after the World Bank said Nigeria must expand its currency reforms before the Bank can approve a $1.5 billion loan.

The central bank has adjusted the exchange rate three times this year, after an official devaluation in March, in an attempt to align multiple quoted currency rates.

On Thursday, the World Bank said the measures to unify the exchange rates had not been enough, and that remittances this year were likely to fall to 2015 levels of $20.2 billion from $26.4 billion last year.

"If balance of payment and inflationary pressures intensify, there might be a need to withdraw liquidity or raise rates," the Fund said, adding that further cuts were unlikely to support to the economy.

It urged the central bank to reconsider imposing a minimum loan-to-deposit ratio to offset risks to financial stability.

(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Andrea Shalal and Chijioke Ohuocha


© Reuters 2020
