Nigeria's electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month

LAGOS, April 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's national electricity
grid has collapsed for the second time in a month, the federal
ministry of power said on Saturday, leaving the parts of the
country it serves, including capital Abuja and Africa's biggest
city Lagos, without power.
The power ministry said the outage had occurred overnight.
It gave no estimate of when the grid, which serves around 117
million people, would be back in operation.
The ministry said in a statement that a "detailed
investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the
recurring grid failure is ongoing", as was the process of
restoring supply.
While power outages in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy,
are common, a total system collapse is not.
Nigeria has installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts but on a
good day produces only a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians
and businesses reliant on diesel-powered generators. Diesel
prices have more than doubled since the start of the year.
The nation's sclerotic power grid, and its precarious energy
supply, are often cited by businesses as a key issue hindering
growth in Africa's most populous country.
