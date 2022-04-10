Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month

04/10/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
High-tension electrical power lines are seen at the Azura-Edo IPP on the outskirt of Benin City

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's national electricity grid has collapsed for the second time in a month, the federal ministry of power said on Saturday, leaving the parts of the country it serves, including capital Abuja and Africa's biggest city Lagos, without power.

The power ministry said the outage had occurred overnight. It gave no estimate of when the grid, which serves around 117 million people, would be back in operation.

The ministry said in a statement that a "detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is ongoing", as was the process of restoring supply.

While power outages in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, are common, a total system collapse is not.

Nigeria has installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts but on a good day produces only a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians and businesses reliant on diesel-powered generators. Diesel prices have more than doubled since the start of the year.

The nation's sclerotic power grid, and its precarious energy supply, are often cited by businesses as a key issue hindering growth in Africa's most populous country.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aRussia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion
RE
05:34aWestern Sahara's Polisario Front suspends contact with Spain
RE
05:31aIran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
RE
05:26aExplainer-What you need to know about France's presidential election
RE
05:25aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aNigeria's electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month
RE
05:07aAt least 13 dead, another 10 missing as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia
RE
05:06aTunisia to compensate revolution's dead and wounded - president
RE
04:39aShanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
2Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
3Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
4Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
5Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

HOT NEWS