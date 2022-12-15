Advanced search
Nigeria's inflation quickens to 21.47% in November

12/15/2022 | 06:12am EST
A man wears a protective mask as he shops for groceries at Bakan Gizo supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Inflation in Nigeria accelerated for the 10th straight month to 21.47% in November from 21.09% in October, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) attributed the rise in prices to food supply disruptions, import cost hikes due to currency depreciation and a rise in production costs.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 24.13% in November, compared with 23.72% in October, as Africa's most populous nation continues to struggle with rising prices for staples like rice and bread.

The government expects inflation to remain in double digits, averaging 17.16% next year.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 473.01 Real-time Quote.-11.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.01% 156.11 Real-time Quote.-10.18%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 16.725 End-of-day quote.14.18%
