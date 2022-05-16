Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's inflation surges in April as companies feel pinch

05/16/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop at Cherries Hypermarket in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's double-digit inflation climbed in April to 16.82%, rising for a third straight month, the statistics office said, a reading that could prompt a central bank rate hike next week and further squeeze companies already struggling with high costs.

Muhammad Abba, a small bakery owner in Abuja, said she cut nearly half of her workforce to seven due to lower margins as input costs soared since this year.

"Our overheads are getting higher," she told Reuters by phone.

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, rose by 0.9 percentage points from 15.92% in March, as prices for food and non-food items rise in Africa's biggest economy, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Spillover from higher global agricultural prices on the back of the Ukraine war could worsen inflation, coupled with the continued slide of the naira on the black market, Virag Forizs, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

Nigeria imports many key goods and services. Authorities have linked persistent inflationary pressure to structural deficits and not solely to the money supply and introduced restrictions to deal with dollar shortages.

Food price inflation, the major headline component, increased by 1.17 percentage points in April to 18.37%, said the statistics office.

The uptick in inflation could pile pressure on the central bank to reconsider its dovish stance at a rates-setting meeting next week on Tuesday. Four out of 10 rate-setters in March voted to raise rates to curb inflation.

"Pressure to tighten monetary policy is mounting but we think that MPC members will stick to their guns and keep interest rates on hold over the coming months," Forizs said.

(Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Chijioke Ohuocha


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aCanada Home Sales Decline 12.6% in April on Higher Interest Rates
DJ
09:36aWarsaw-u.s. treasury secretary yellen says has had good, frank…
RE
09:35aRWE opens euro account in Russia to pay for gas -spokesperson
RE
09:33aUkraine war to slash euro zone 2022 growth, boost inflation -EU
RE
09:32aGolden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
09:32aStarbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits
RE
09:32aWall Street opens lower after glum China data
RE
09:31aGold buckles under pressure from 'King Dollar', higher yields
RE
09:30aRussia's Jan-April current account surplus more than triples to $96 billion
RE
09:29aSri Lanka needs $75 million in next few days for essential imports - PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS