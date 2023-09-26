ABUJA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's main workers unions plan to start an indefinite strike next week to protest against a cost-of-living crisis after the government scrapped a popular but costly petrol subsidy, union leaders said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, editing by Ed Osmond)
September 26, 2023 at 11:20 am EDT
