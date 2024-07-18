ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's main labour unions agreed on a new minimum wage of 70,000 naira ($44) a month following talks with the government, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said on Thursday.

Nigeria's two biggest union federations, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have argued that soaring prices and a weakening currency were hitting workers hard during the worst cost of living crisis in generations. The new wage is more than double the current minimum wage of 30,000 naira a month.

The government had offered to raise it to 62,000 naira but unions wanted 250,000 naira and called on authorities to roll back increases in gasoline and electricity prices.

"The good thing about it is that we will not wait for another five years to review it... That is one of the reasons why we decided to reach where we are today because of the provision that the next minimum wage will be reviewed in the next three years," NLC President Joe Ajaero told a press conference on Thursday.

The unions suspended a strike in early June to give negotiations on the new minimum wage a chance but warned that failure to reach an agreement could prompt members to call for new action.

"We're happy to announce today that both the federal government and organised labour have agreed on an increase (to a) 70,000 naira minimum wage," Idris told the same press conference.

Idris said President Bola Tinubu will send the proposal to parliament immediately for passage into law. Tinubu has said that electricity and gasoline reforms, including price hikes, will not be rolled back.

The current minimum wage of 30,000 naira a month was agreed in 2019.

($1 = 1,580.0000 naira)

