Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's military warns residents of bombings targeting bandits

09/22/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAIDUGURI/KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's military is urging people in three northwestern states to leave forested areas ahead of a bombing campaign targeting bandits and terrorists, according to local broadcast stations and a military official.

An advertisement running on local television and radio stations warned people in Zamfara, Katsina and the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state to leave the forests in advance of a "heavy bombardment."

Murtala Alhasan Umaru, general manager at Zamfara state TV and radio, showed the advertisement to Reuters and said the military asked them to play it. There are versions in local pidgin English, Hausa, Kanuri and Fulani.

A military official reached by phone confirmed the advertisement's authenticity but declined to share his name or any further information.

Armed gangs of men, known locally as bandits, have killed and kidnapped hundreds across northwest Nigeria over the past two years, typically operating from remote forests. The country's thinly stretched armed forces have struggled to secure the large, remote regions.

The advertisement said the bombardment would "protect the life and property of Nigerians."

One man in Zamfara state, Abdullahi Abubakar, said he had heard the broadcast on the radio and had seen military fighter jets flying overhead.

Two other residents in Zamfara, one in Gumi and the other in Shinkafi, said there had been daily bombings since Saturday morning. The two asked Reuters not to identify them by name.

(Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom and Hamza Ibrahim in Kano; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Hamza Ibrahim


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises lending facility rate by 50 bps to 5.00%…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises deposit facility rate by 50 bps to 3.50%…
RE
03:23aAnalysis-As Putin escalates Ukraine war, China stands awkwardly by him
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.2…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:23aIndonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate…
RE
03:22aUK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google
RE
03:19aMagnitude 6.8 quake strikes Mexico, no initial reports of damage
RE
03:19aTunisia delays case against opposition leader
RE
03:16aGSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
2Dollar powers to new two-decade high on Fed outlook, Russia jitters
3European stock index futures drop 1.5% after hawkish Fed signal
4Marketmind: Markets 'Fed Up'
5Japanese shares fall to two-month low ahead of BOJ decision

HOT NEWS