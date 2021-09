The central bank said on Friday it was investigating abokiFx https://abokifx.com, prompting the online firm to suspend black-market rate publications on the naira. abokiFx's last published quote on the naira was 570 per dollar on Friday.

The naira has been hitting new lows on the unofficial market following central bank actions to channel demand for dollars towards official platforms.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)