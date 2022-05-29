Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's opposition picks Abubakar to run for president again

05/29/2022 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar adresses the People's Democratic Party delegates during the Special convention in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's former vice president, veteran politician Atiku Abubakar, will run for president again next year after the main opposition party picked him as its candidate to stand in elections to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar, 75, lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged. But Buhari will not be on the ballot next year when the second of his two four-year terms comes to an end.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) party, which ruled Nigeria after military rule ended in 1999, was ousted from power by Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2015. The PDP is vying for a return to governing Africa's biggest economy.

Vote counting started late on Saturday and Abubakar garnered 371 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state, who received 237 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Abubakar reiterated his campaign promise to end insecurity in the country and revive its fragile economy, among other pledges, and promised to work with his opponents.

"I therefore pledge that I will restore unity. I also committed that I was going to deal decisively with the security situation in this country," said Abubakar.

Abubakar has stood in six primaries, and next year's vote will be his third presidential bid.

From 1999 to 2007, he was vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo, the first Nigerian leader after the end of decades of military rule.

Abubakar's main opponent will be from the ruling APC party, which will choose its candidate at a special convention to be held from June 6-8. The APC postponed its presidential primary from Sunday after the electoral commission extended the deadline for political parties to choose their candidates.

Twenty-five candidates from the APC have registered to take part in the primaries. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos state Governor and party heavyweight Bola Tinubu are seen as the ruling party's front-runners.

Buhari's successor faces several challenges, from insecurity marked by kidnappings for ransom in the northwest, an Islamist insurgency in the northeast, secessionist violence in the southeast, and a struggling economy and high inflation.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Abraham Achirga


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aBeijing reports zero new community COVID cases for over 2 days
RE
05:21aTwo more miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine
RE
05:17aNigeria's opposition picks Abubakar to run for president again
RE
05:15aUAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion for investments with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
04:59aClashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march
RE
04:45aNepal plane goes missing in bad weather with 22 on board
RE
04:27aUAE's ADQ to allocate $10 billion for investments with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
03:23aQatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
RE
03:16aShanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official
RE
03:10a'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Eros Receives NYSE Extension for Annual Report Filing
3Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds - CEO
4Challenger Energy : Eytan Uliel of Challenger Energy explains the plans..
5Saudi British Bank : SABB 1Q22 Results webcast transcript

HOT NEWS