Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's parliament could pass oil reform bill in April -minister

03/25/2021 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva attends the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's parliament may pass the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in April, the country's minister of state for petroleum said on Thursday.

"The National Assembly has expressed the intent to pass the PIB bill in April 2021," said Timipre Sylva, speaking to reporters in the capital Abuja.

The measure, which is 20 years in the making, underpins everything from oil exploration to gas pipelines and fuel regulation and was sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the senate in September.

The bill would change the structure of state oil company NNPC, amend oil and gas taxes and revenue-sharing and create new regulatory bodies, among other things, to make Nigeria's oil sector more dynamic and efficient.

The laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration have not been fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, the terms of exploration, and revenue-sharing.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Felix Onuah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.38% 62.29 Delayed Quote.16.83%
WTI -2.84% 58.811 Delayed Quote.19.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL  : Commits to 'Make it in the Emirates' Through Growth of Downstream, Industry Operations and ICV Program
PU
02:48pShip blocking Suez Canal like 'beached whale' could be stuck for weeks
RE
02:43pGold gains in tug-of-war between lower yields and firm dollar
RE
02:37pNigeria's parliament could pass oil reform bill in April -minister
RE
02:35pLING CHI : Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
RE
02:34pGlobal container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal
RE
02:33pEEX CUSTOMER INFORMATION - EEX GAS MARKETS : Good Friday and Easter Monday 2021 Trading Schedule
PU
02:33pAsia-Pacific, the Gigantic Domino of Climate Change
PU
02:30pUK offers tax relief to more companies with 1.5 billion-pound plan
RE
02:28pIKEA's malls arm buys retail property in the centre of Toronto
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
3MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Ship blocking Suez Canal like 'beached whale' could be stuck for weeks
4Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ