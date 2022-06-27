Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's president swears in new acting chief justice

06/27/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore in an acting Chief Justice to replace Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad who resigned suddenly on health grounds.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, 64, succeeds Muhammad as the most senior judge on the bench. Buhari said Muhammad was due to retire next year but ill heath had forced him to step down on Monday.

The Senate will need to confirm Ariwoola to become substantive Chief Justice, who will chair the Supreme Court, the highest tribunal in the West African country.

Judges of Nigeria's Supreme Court serve until the age of 70 years when they have to retire.

The Supreme Court hears disputes on various cases including election results. Nigerians will go to the polls next February to elect Buhari's successor.

Buhari appointed Muhammad in 2019. Under his leadership the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar to overturn the result of the 2019 presidential election in which Buhari was returned to office.

This month, Nigeria's ruling party chose Bola Tinubu, to be its candidate to replace Buhari in next year's vote. He will face Abubakar, a former vice president and veteran politician who is the main opposition People's Democratic Party's (PDP) flagbearer.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah;Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Chijioke Ohuocha;Editing by James Macharia Chege, Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aRussian missile strike on Ukrainian mall kills at least 2, wounds 20 - Kyiv
RE
11:08aRussian missile strike on Ukrainian mall kills at least 2, wounds 20 - Kyiv
RE
11:02aRussia says it is expelling eight Greek diplomats
RE
11:00aNigeria's president swears in new acting chief justice
RE
10:53aU.S. Supreme Court sides with doctors challenging opioid convictions
RE
10:52aWall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
RE
10:43aANGRY AND LEFT BEHIND : rural voters back French far-right in challenge for Macron
RE
10:40aOPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1 mln bpd -report
RE
10:40aOpec+ trims 2022 market surplus to 1 mln bpd from 1.4 mln bpd pr…
RE
10:35aSpain leads EU pandemic funding race, but obstacles remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
2Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..
5AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS