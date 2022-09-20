Nigeria's public debt rises to $103 billion in second quarter

ABUJA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's total public debt rose
3% to $103.3 billion in the second quarter of this year, largely
driven by local borrowing to finance the budget deficit, the
Debt Management Office (DMO)said.
Nigeria's deficit has grown this year due to the high cost
of a fuel subsidy at a time when oil revenue has fallen due to
crude theft and vandalism of pipelines.
The DMO said in its latest data, seen by Reuters on Tuesday,
that public debt increased from $100.07 billion as of March this
year to $103.3 billion by the end of June.
Although the debt constitutes 23% of the country's gross
domestic product - within the government's self-imposed limit of
40% - Nigeria's debt repayment costs are rising while revenues
are shrinking.
Between January and April, Nigeria spent more money to
service its debt than it raised as revenue.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe
Editing by Mark Potter)