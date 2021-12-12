Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria's state oil firm posts $346 million trading surplus in June

12/12/2021 | 06:25pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company recorded a 141.96 billion naira ($346 million) trading surplus in June after recovering from a 37.46 billion naira deficit the previous month, the company said on Sunday.

Presenting its latest monthly report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) said expenditure for the same month fell 29.32% to 721.93 billion naira.

President Muhammadu Buhari said in August NNPC had made a profit for the first time in its 44-year history, generating an income of $698 million after tax in 2020.

NNPC's report said in June 47 pipeline points were vandalised compared to 64 in May, with the Port Harcourt area and Mosimi accounting for 94% of the vandalism.

($1 = 410 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.76% 75.32 Delayed Quote.43.17%
WTI 2.01% 71.935 Delayed Quote.46.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pU.s. cdc says as of december 12, 53,803,332 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says 201,975,235 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of december 12 vs 201,688,550 individuals as of december 11
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc - 239,008,166 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of december 12 vs 238,679,707 individuals as of december 11
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says administered 484,190,896 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of december 12 vs 482,695,970 doses as of december 11
RE
03:25pU.s. cdc says delivered 594,475,575 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of december 12 vs 594,372,295 doses as of december 11
RE
03:23pUK's Johnson warns of Omicron 'tidal wave', says two doses not enough
RE
03:16pNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : border exception to support rapidly growing tech sector
PU
03:06pNORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD : Announces results of annual general meeting
PU
03:05pSaudi crown prince says government to use surplus to strengthen reserves and to fight pandemic impact -spa
RE
03:00pUK's Johnson warns 'tidal wave' of Omicron cases set to hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression,..
2Beam Therapeutics Outlines Long-term Strategy for Base Editing Programs..
3Germany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspirat..
4Mallinckrodt : ASH 2021 ECP Poster Presentation
5Newspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker ..

HOT NEWS