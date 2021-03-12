Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria says no increase in pump prices after regulator sparks confusion

03/12/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, March 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria has not increased gasoline pump prices, its fuel regulator said on Friday, after sparking confusion at fuel stations and a public backlash by apparently flagging a big rise was on the cards.

"There is no price increase. The current (gasoline) price is being maintained while consultations are being concluded," the Petroleum Products Pricing Agency (PPPRA) said in a statement.

On Thursday, the regulator posted an online notice listing the "guiding price" for "ex-depot", or wholesale, gasoline at 206.42 naira per litre - well above the previous pump prices of around 167 naira.

After local media reported the post, some consumers flocked to fuel stations, prompting a sharp rise in prices at some, and others to stop selling amid the confusion.

In Lagos, at least two stations were charging 248 naira per litre, compared with 167 naira on Thursday.

Nigeria is struggling to balance a promise to eliminate costly fuel subsidies with public anger over more expensive fuel.

Oil prices have risen about 25% since the beginning of February, but state oil company NNPC vowed prices would not increase in March, meaning that it could be losing millions daily on gasoline imports.

Following the public backlash - and statements from NNPC, the petroleum minister and a presidential spokesman that higher prices were not approved - PPPRA removed its post about the guidance for ex-depot prices.

NNPC is currently the only gasoline importer due to the state-controlled ex-depot price that is keeping levels artificially low. It has said it is consulting with unions to agree a formula that allows gasoline prices to float, but still protects consumers.

In mid February, fuel marketers estimated gasoline was costing NNPC some 1.2 billion naira ($3.2 million) per day, a huge risk to government finances. Eliminating subsidies was among conditions for a $1.5 billion World Bank budget support loan.

($1 = 380.5500 naira) (Reporting by Libby George in Lagos, Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Tife Owalabi in Yenagoa. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.45% 69.26 Delayed Quote.31.80%
WTI -0.29% 65.658 Delayed Quote.34.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Joint Statement by Joint Coordination Committees of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic оn the problems of the repatriation of the Syrian refugees and IDPs in the COVID-19 environment and under Anti-Syrian sanctions pressure
PU
02:20pStorms forecast for U.S. Plains drives wheat to one-month low
RE
02:19pBANK OF CANADA  : A Generalized Endogenous Grid Method for Default Risk Models
PU
02:15pChina's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp
RE
02:14pEvents leading up to Ant Group CEO Hu's departure
RE
02:09pMEPS : Companies must no longer cause harm to people and planet with impunity
PU
02:05pKeith Eckhardt Takes Over Colorado Springs Edward Jones Branch Office
SE
01:56pKinder Morgan forms new group focused on energy transition
RE
01:54pMexico says adds 115,287 tax-paying jobs in February
RE
01:54pMexico's social security institute imss says 115,287 jobs were created in formal sector in february
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
2S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields spike
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
5THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ