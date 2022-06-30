Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nigeria spent $3 billion on petrol subsidies in first five months of 2022 - NNPC

06/30/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cars queue to buy petrol at the NNPC Mega petrol station in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria spent 1.274 trillion naira ($3 billion) on fuel subsidies in the first five months of this year, a document sent by state oil firm NNPC's to the government on oil and gas revenue distribution showed on Thursday.

Nigeria exports crude oil and imports refined petrol, suffering intermittent fuel shortages. The subsidy has seen the country raise its deficit forecast twice this year and increased borrowings to cover the cost.

Petrol prices in Nigeria are among the lowest in world as the government pays to keep pump prices fixed despite rising global oil prices.

The NNPC document showed that the corporation has not remitted any revenue from its oil and gas activities to the Nigerian government between January and May this year.

A plan to abolish the subsidy was scrapped until after national elections in February 2023 and $9.6 billion was added to planned spending to cover it, putting pressure on the budget.

Nigeria faces double-digit inflation and low growth, amid a shrinking labour market and mounting insecurity.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said last month that the country was barely able to cover the cost of imported petrol from its oil and gas revenue.

($1 = 414.77 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey and James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aU.S. July Fourth cookouts feel the heat of soaring food prices
RE
11:57aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down 10%, after eia repo…
RE
11:54aANALYSIS-BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD : U.S. Supreme Court upends Biden climate agenda
RE
11:52aNigeria spent $3 billion on petrol subsidies in first five months of 2022 - NNPC
RE
11:51aStrikes disrupt flights out of Paris CDG airport -operator
RE
11:50aSouth African rand nears two-year low as Eskom extends power cuts
RE
11:49aThree Tunisian migrants die, 3 others missing, and 11 rescued after their boat sinks
RE
11:46aLandslide kills 14 in eastern India, nearly 50 others feared dead
RE
11:44aKentucky judge blocks state from enforcing abortion bans; Florida ruling expected
RE
11:35aU.S. Supreme Court to hear ex-Cuomo aide's appeal of bribery conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Comcast, Etsy, Nasdaq, Take-Two
3Germany in bailout talks with Uniper amid gas crisis
4Greatview Aseptic Packaging : 30/06/2022 - Estimate of Net Profits (PDF..
5JPMORGAN : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS